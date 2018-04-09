Con Edison offers bill reduction, reimbursements for spoiled food and medicine

NEW YORK — Con Edison will be offering customers affected by the recent storms a reduction to their bill, along with reimbursements for food and medicine spoiled for those who were without power for three consecutive days or more during the March 2 and March 7 nor’easters.

The customers will receive an adjustment to their bill that will reflect a one-time reduction to their monthly customer delivery charge.

Customers will receive this credit on their bill by May 21.

Residential customers will receive a credit of about $3 to $4 to the customer charge of $15.76 depending on the length of the outage. For small and medium business customers the adjustment will be about $4 to $6 to the customer charge of $26.01. Larger commercial customers will receive similar credits based on their service classification.

The reductions in the monthly delivery charge are in addition to reimbursements the company announced March 15 for food and prescription medicine spoilage if they lost power for three consecutive days. Those reimbursements for eligible residential customers amount to $225 without receipts, or up to $515 with receipts. Business owners are eligible for food spoilage reimbursements up to $10,200 with receipts.

Those seeking to file for reimbursements for spoilage can check the company’s website here: http://bit.ly/2FD2mm8.