‘Black Panther’ passes ‘Titanic’ at the box office

HOLLYWOOD — “Black Panther” moved past “Titanic” on the all-time list of highest grossing films.

Actors Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o are seen in “Black Panther.” (Marvel Studios)

But “A Quiet Place” took the top spot at this weekend’s box office.

“Black Panther” has now made $665.4 million domestically, which makes the Disney and Marvel Studios film starring Chadwick Boseman the third-highest grossing film in North American history. The superhero film has now officially passed “Titanic” and is only behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and “Avatar.”

That’s not accounting for inflation, however. When accounting for inflation, the superhero film clocks in at No. 34 on the all-time domestic list, according to industry data site Box Office Mojo.

“Black Panther” has been a phenomenon for Disney shattering box office records and cultural barriers in Hollywood. The film has made nearly $1.3 billion globally since opening in mid-February.

As for the film that won this weekend, Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” opened to a stellar $50 million in North America.

The near silent horror film starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt nabbed the second biggest opening of the year and nearly tripled its budget of $17 million. The big weekend for the horror film was likely thanks to strong word of mouth and critical acclaim. The film currently holds a near perfect 97% score on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Coming in second place was Warner Bros.’ “Ready Player One,” which turned in a solid second weekend total of $25 million domestically. The Steven Spielberg film has so far made $391.3 million worldwide.

And rounding out the top three was the Universal comedy “Blockers.” The film starring John Cena and Leslie Mann also had a good weekend in a crowded field opening to an estimated $21.4 million in the US.

