Alaska Airlines ranks first in Airline Quality Rating

Planning a vacation? A new study has ranked the best airlines in the United States.

The annual Airline Quality Rating found that overall airlines improved in 2017. It judges carriers in four main areas: on-time arrivals, involuntary denied boardings, mishandled baggage and customer complaints.

So which airlines soared? Out of the top 12 airlines in the study, Alaska Airlines ranked No. 1 for a second year in the row. Delta Air Lines finished a close second, falling only .0005 points behind Alaska. JetBlue finished in third place.

As for the bottom three, No. 10 was ExpressJet, No. 11 was Frontier, and Spirit finished in last place at No. 12.

The study, which was released on Monday, was published exactly one year after David Dao was dragged off of a United Flight 3411 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. United placed No. 8 in the rankings.

Airlines have faced harsh scrutiny over the past year following several controversies, from customers being dragged off planes, to pet-traveling disasters, to Delta’s recently disclosed data breach.

But overall, the industry improved, reporting fewer customer complaints, denied boarding rates and mishandled baggage incidents.

Here is the complete 2018 Airline Rankings: