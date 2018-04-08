Thief robs 88-year-old woman in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Police are asking for help in identifying the person who robbed an 88-year-old woman in Queens last month.

On Mar. 31, the woman was shopping inside an Old Navy at 37-50 82nd St. in Jackson Heights when an unidentified woman reached into her pocketbook, police said.

The suspected thief took the victim’s wallet, which had $60, before fleeing the store, said police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).