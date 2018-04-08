Person struck by train in Queens; several subway lines face delays, service changes: MTA

QUEENS — A person was struck by a train in Queens, causing several subway service changes and delays Sunday.

R trains are running express between Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Ave and Queens Plaza in both directions after the person was struck at Steinway Street, the MTA said.

Commuters are also advised to expect minor delays in Queens on the E and F lines.

Customers can use the 7 train as an alternative at 74 St-Broadway and Queensboro Plaza or the Q66 and Q101 buses making nearby stops.

Emergency crews are on scene assisting the passenger.

Horrible accident on the R train I was on. I think someone fell or jumped in the tracks… They made us evacuate the train. Police and medics everywhere at Steinway station. Don’t get on the R train! @MTA #subwayproblems #astoria #nyc pic.twitter.com/oAANwGDVqf — Friendly Liberal Otter (@Ic0nick) April 8, 2018