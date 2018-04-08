News Closeup: The child abuse epidemic in the U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every six seconds, a child is abused in the U.S. and five children die every day as the result of abuse. Many of those victims are younger than 4.

This week, a 3-year-old girl became the latest casualty.

Bella Edwards was beaten to death allegedly by her mother’s boyfriend, an ex-convict who is considered by family to be Edwards' stepfather and is the biological father of her months-old brother.

As we mark Child Abuse Awareness Month, Marvin Scott speaks to an authority on the subject. They discuss how to recognize the signs a child is being abused, how to step in and help before it’s too late, how to provide help for a child that has suffered abuse and much more.

Then: Taxes are due a week from Tuesday on April 17. Many people are still unsure whether the passage of President Donald Trump’s tax bill will affect their filing this year. Marvin Scott speaks to a tax expert about this and other issues and questions related to filing your 2017 tax return.