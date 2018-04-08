Man arrested after driving drunk with baby in the car: police

VALLEY STREAM, L.I. — A man was arrested after he drove intoxicated with a baby in the car on Long Island early Sunday.

Police received a call around 2:20 a.m. about a vehicle striking a tree on Clearstream Avenue in Valley Stream.

According to police, a witness told authorities a Honda CRV struck a tree, and the driver exited the vehicle and grabbed a car seat with a crying baby and fled on foot.

Officers later found Kevin Caceres, 25, with bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol coming from his breath, said police.

He was taken into custody while his 9-month-old daughter was taken to the hospital for precaution and was released to her mother.

Caceres is charged with aggravated driving intoxicated-Leandra’s Law, driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.