Deputy director of city’s Office of Criminal Justice arrested for gun possession: police

QUEENS — A director of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s Office of Criminal Justice was arrested along with two men Saturday after police found a loaded gun in their car in Queens, police sources said.

Reagan Stevens, the Deputy Director of Youth and Strategic Initiatives, was taken into custody and charged with second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Stevens, 42, and two men were stopped by police along 177th Street and 106 Avenue in Jamaica. A loaded handgun was found in the car, and when no one claimed ownership, police took the three of them into custody, according to police sources.

Prior to her current position, Stevens served as the Deputy Director of the Mayor’s Action Plan’s Behavioral Health and the Criminal Justice System Task Force, according to the department’s website.

She also spent 15 years implementing crime prevention, adolescent diversion programs and alternatives to incarceration at the Kings County District Attorney’s office.