Crews battle fire at Queens home

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Crews are battling a fire that broke out at a Queens home Sunday morning.

The blaze started shortly before 8 a.m. at 101-51 107th St. in South Richmond Hill.

Firefighters are working to put out the fire on the second and third floor of the residence.

At least three people are being rescued, according to FDNY.

The fire was under control by 8:28 a.m.

