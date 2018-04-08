Cardi B debuts baby bump on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Topping the long awaited “Invasion of Privacy” album drop, rapper Cardi B made her “Saturday Night Live” debut, revealing an even bigger secret.

During the performance of her new single “Be Careful,” the camera slowly pans to reveal nothing other than a baby bump.

Cardi B is officially a MOM-TO-BE!

There was a lot of applause for the rapper who left nothing to the imagination holding down the stage in a flowy, sheer, white gown for her second song of the night.

Earlier in the show, she hid the bump under a flock of feathers on her black and white dress.

She also appeared in a digital short with cast member Addy Bryant keeping her baby news under wraps with the help of a black leather trench.

The pregnancy rumors have been swirling for months, with fans asking on social media is the 25-year-old was expecting.

Cardi responding, “No I’m just getting fat. Let me get fat in peace.”

The 25-year-old is reportedly about seven months pregnant and could give birth in July.

This will be Cardi B's first child with fiancé Offset of Migos.

After the show, he tweeted “Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together.”

Now that the news is out, Cardi says she feels free after months of hiding her pregnancy.

She also has no plans of slowing down before she’s due.

The rapper is expected to be at Coachella this month and still has plans to tour with Bruno Mars later this year.