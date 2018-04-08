‘Airport hustler’ banned from JFK busted for unlawful imprisonment of woman: police

QUEENS — An unlicensed cab driver allegedly refused to let a woman leave his vehicle at John F. Kennedy International Airport, even as she yelled for help, police said.

Daniel Todaro, 61, is an “airport hustler” who was banned from JFK in 2017, a Port Authority Police Department spokesman said. But he was at the airport around 1 a.m. on April 6

He allegedly approached a woman and asked her if she needed a ride, representing himself as a licensed livery driver, police said. She got in his car, but then wanted to get out.

Todaro allegedly wouldn’t let the woman leave, officials said. Police at the airport heard the woman crying out for help and found the car. Todaro attempted to flee, but was taken into custody.

He was arrested and his car was impounded, a police spokesman said. Todaro was charged with unlawful imprisonment, criminal trespass and unlawful solicitation ground transportation.

No one was injured and there was no impact to airport operations.