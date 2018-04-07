× Woman tied up during Long Island home burglary: police

PATCHOGUE, L.I. — Police are investigating a Long Island home robbery early Saturday that left a woman was tied up in her room.

The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. when a woman, 34, heard a noise coming from her back door, police said.

She left her bedroom to check on the noise when two masked individuals pushed her inside the room and tied her hands up with a cell phone cord, according to authorities.

The suspected robbers got away with cash and personal items.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.