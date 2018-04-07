3 dead, 20 injured after vehicle crashes into crowd in German city, police say

BERLIN — A delivery vehicle slammed into a crowd Saturday in an apparently deliberate attack in the German city of Muenster, killing there people and leaving 20 others injured, police said.

The driver has shot and killed himself, a police spokeswoman said. There is no official confirmation yet on how many people have died.

Authorities are treating the incident as a deliberate attack, the spokeswoman said.

The attack happened in the old part of the city, an area that is popular on weekends.

The vehicle drove into a restaurant’s open terrace around 3:30 p.m. local time, according to police spokeswoman Vanessa Arlt.

The situation is ongoing, Arlt said, and the old city remains closed. Police have asked people to avoid the city center.

Saturday’s crash occurred on the one-year anniversary of a similar attack in Stockholm, Sweden, where a stolen beer struck drove into pedestrians, killing five people.