Thieves continue citywide robbery, steal over $1,700 in Brooklyn: police

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — The suspected thieves in the citywide robberies struck a fifth time in Brooklyn Friday morning, police said.

The two men entered a grocery store on 399 Kings Highway around 1:10 a.m. and pushed the 49-year-old male employee and removed about $1,740 and eight cartons of cigarettes, police said.

They fled in a silver pick-up truck in an unknown location, said police.

The employee was not injured.

Police said the duo has been involved in four other reported incidents in Brooklyn and Queens, getting away with about $2,200.

