Police officer’s finger bitten off during struggle in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Part of a police officer’s finger was bitten off by a suspect during an struggle inside a Brooklyn precinct Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m., an officer was putting a prisoner into a cell in the 69th precinct in Canarsie when the prisoner became resistant, police said.

The struggle ensued where both of them fell to the floor, police said.

The officer tried handcuffing the suspect when he bit off the tip of the officer’s finger middle finger, according to police.

The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated and was later released, said authorities.