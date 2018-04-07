PHOTO: Candice Bergen offers first look at reunited ‘Murphy Brown’ cast

Candice Bergen has shared a photo with the reunited FYI gang, as well as a new face! Check it out in the story below, and let us know what you think! Are you looking forward to the reboot?​Anticipation is building for the debut of this fall’s “Murphy Brown” reboot, and we just got our first look at the reunited gang.

Candice Bergen, who stars as investigative-reporting powerhouse Murphy Brown, posted a photo on her Instagram account on Thursday showing some beloved familiar faces, as well as a new one, who are all working on the reboot of the 1988-98 show, which is returning to its network home of CBS just in time for its 30th anniversary.

The photograph features Bergen, along with Faith Ford, who played reporter Corky Sherwood; Joe Regalbuto, who played investigative reporter Frank Fontana; Grant Shaud, who played executive producer Miles Silverberg; Diane English, the show’s writer and executive producer; and Nik Dodani, who will play the FYI show’s social media director, with the unenviable job of making Murphy and the crew digitally relevant.

Bergen’s post simply said “MURPHY BROWN…together again. Coming to your neighborhood TV in the fall. Just in time…”

Fans will notice that Charles Kimbraugh, who played anchorman Jim Dial, was not in the photo. He will not return as a series regular, but is expected to have a guest role in the reboot, according to reports.

The photo didn’t offer us a first look at Jake McDorman, who will play Murphy’s grown son, Avery, who was born when the show was in its prime in 1992. He will play an intrepid journalist following in his mom’s footsteps.

The show routinely waded into controversial political and social issues, and is likely to do so again.

Back in May 1992, the plot line of the single Murphy having Avery on her own became a heated political issue during that year’s presidential campaign, when Dan Quayle, then vice president and running for re-election with President George H.W. Bush, said the character mocked “the importance of fathers by bearing a child alone.”

The original show airs weeknights at 10 p.m. on Antenna TV, an affiliated network of PIX11.