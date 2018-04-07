NJ Prosecutor’s Office hosts forum on police-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Dozens gathered at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Jersey City to listen to prosecutors and other Hudson County leaders talk about the attorney general guidelines on use of force and how it’s investigated.

Many had concerns about the police-involved shooting last week in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, where 34-year old Saheed Vassell was shot and killed by officers after pointing the head of a welding torch at several people.

“Many of our young people are being shot and killed by multiple bullets,” Jersey City resident Daniel Ivy said.

Prosecutors presenting encouraged those who attended to think about situations from both ends.

“I just think it’s important to continue growing your relationship with members of the community. We have to live together. We have to work together. I can’t tell you how many times we go out to the community needing their help. Same for the community they need us too,” Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Many Jersey City residents agree, saying the more they know, the more they can fight for what is right.

“Police shootings are one of those things we should get educated in so we know our rights,” Ivy said.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said there would be another free seminar focused on police involved shootings on June 7th.

Get all the latest involving the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor by following their Facebook and Twitter pages.