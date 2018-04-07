New Yorkers warned of skin-lightening creams, medicated soaps with high levels of mercury

NEW YORK — The Health Department is warning New York City residents about 10 skin-lightening creams and two medicated soaps that have high levels of mercury.

The products, which can be bought over the counter, contain up to 14,000 times the allowed limit for mercury in cosmetics, health officials said.

The health department recommends New Yorkers stop using all skin-lightening creams and medicated soaps with mercury as a listen ingredient, but also advises consumers that mercury will not always be listed.

Those using non-prescribed skin lightening products should speak to their doctor.

The Health Department is working with New York City businesses to remove the 10 skin-lightening creams from Pakistan and two medicated soaps from Spain from their shelves:

Due Beauty Cream made by Kreative Cosmetics (Pvt) Ltd.

Sandal Whitening Beauty Cream made by MMC Cosmetics, Pakistan

Chandni Whitening Cream made by SJ Enterprises, Pakistan

Golden Pearl Beauty Cream made by Golden Pearl Cosmetics

Face Fresh Beauty Cream made by Shaheen Cosmetics, Pakistan

Faiza No. 1 Beauty Cream made by A.M. Cosmetics (Pak), Pakistan

Faiza Beauty Cream made by Poonia Brothers (Pak), Pakistan

Seven Herbal Ubtan Cream made by C.P.H.L.

Stillman’s Freckle Cream and Stillman’s Skin Bleach Cream made in Pakistan under license from the Stillman Company, Inc., USA

Niuma Medicated Antiseptic Soap made by Niuma Belleza, Spain

Niuma Lemon Medicated Germicidal Soap made by Niuma Belleza, Spain

Exposure to mercury can cause serious and life-threatening problems, including damage to the kidneys and nervous system as well as affects on the fetus or miscarriage risks for pregnant women.

The Health Department advises New Yorkers to: