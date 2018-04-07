New video shows Conor McGregor’s backstage attack at Barclays

BROOKLYN — UFC released new footage showing Conor McGregor attacking a bus full of fighters Thursday.

The UFC lightweight champion was charged with felony assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment after video footage showed him throwing a dolly at a bus full of fighters, injuring at least two who had been scheduled to compete on Saturday’s UFC223 at Barclays Center.

MMA fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were pulled from Saturday’s fight after receiving several cuts during the incident, while a third fighter, Artem Lobov, was removed from the fight card due to his involvement in the melee, UFC said in a statement.

UFC vlog footage shows the moment McGregor started hitting the bus, running for a nearby dolly and throwing it at the window. It also shows footage from inside the bus, where blood was seen on Chiesa’s face and a UFC official calling UFC president Dana White about the case.

McGregor posted a $50,000 bail in exchange for him not having to surrender his passport and for him to be able to continue fighting.

McGregor’s status on future fights is under review.

(WARNING: Some language may be offensive)