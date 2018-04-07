Neighbors and riders react to station closure for transit improvements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday morning will not be the same for riders at the 110th Street Station on the B and C lines in Upper Manhattan.

The station will close for six months to allow contractors and crews to repair and upgrade the station infrastructure, platforms and tracks. Locations in Bay Ridge along the R train and in Astoria have also been part of this initiative.

Two additional stations along Central Park are scheduled to be worked on and closed in May and June.

But the transit agency's approach to new projects is being reviewed. MTA New York City Transit President Andy Byford says there will be an announcement in May regarding the future timeline for short-term and long-term projects.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo toured a maintenance shop Friday morning and talked about prioritizing the transit system.

A record number of tax dollars have been promised to the subway emergency action plan and improvement projects.