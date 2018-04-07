Man spends about $600 using stolen credit card in the Bronx: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man wanted for questioning in connection to using stolen credit card information in the Bronx.

On Wednesday, police said a man entered the Bronx Terminal Market at 610 Exterior St. in Mott Haven.

He was then seen a Best Buy store and made an unauthorized purchase totaling $276.28 with a credit card belonging to a 74-year-old woman, police said.

Moments later, he used the same card at a Toys R Us and made a purchase totaling $325, police said.

