Man found shot to death in Midtown: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police found a man shot to death in Midtown on Saturday.

Police responded to reports of a person being assaulted at 406 Madison Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 28-year-old man in front of the building with a single gunshot wound to the head. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead upon arrival.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).