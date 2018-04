MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A four alarm fire broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, the FDNY said. At least one person is severely injured.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/0Smiljyupg — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP — Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018

Firefighters are fighting the flames on the ground and the floor above.

President Trump said on Twitter around 6:42 p.m. that the fire is out, but the FDNY said the fire is still active at this time. Flames and smoke can be seen coming out of the window.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.