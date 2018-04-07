Conor McGregor could face up to 7 years in prison for backstage attack at Barclays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — UFC fighter Conor McGregor is facing up to seven years in prison for his backstage attack on fellow fighters backstage at the Barclays Center on Thursday.

The UFC released two different videos of McGregor heaving items, including a metal barrier and a hand truck, at a packed bus full of fighters.

MMA fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were pulled from Saturday’s UFC223 fight after receiving several cuts during the incident, while a third fighter, Artem Lobov, was removed from the fight card due to his involvement in the melee, UFC said in a statement.

McGregor, said to be worth $100 million, has been charged with felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor counts of assault, menacing and reckless endangerment. One possible reason given for McGregor's attack is that he was still livid over the UFC's decision to strip him of his lightweight title due to inactivity on Wednesday; he had not fought since 2016.

But some have other theories.

"I think Khabib, one of the fighters, disrespected one of his friends. So then Connor got his whole entourage over and wanted to tell him how he felt about it," fight fan Lee Cooper told PIX11.

Security arrived early to the Barclays Center before the fight. Many fans are hoping to actually focus on who is in the octagon instead of who is missing.