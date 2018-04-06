Thieves get away with over $2,000 in series of citywide robberies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police are searching for the two people connected to a series of robberies in Brooklyn and Queens where over $2,000 was stolen.

Incidents were reported as early as Mar. 31 and as recent as Tuesday, police said, where the thieves entered three gas stations in Brooklyn and one grocery store in Queens.

They went behind the counters and removed money from the cash registers. During two of the reported robberies, they threatened to injure the employees before taking the money and packs of cigarettes, police said.

The individuals punched a 37-year-old male in the head and shoulder in their most recent robbery, according to police.

The thieves got away with about $2,200 and thirteen packs of cigarettes.

