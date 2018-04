Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — Thousands will march up 6th Avenue on Saturday displaying their Scottish pride at the 20th Annual Tartan Day Parade.

PIX11 was live at Bloom's Tavern in Midtown, highlighting traditional Scottish dishes and music with the Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band from the Isle of Uist.

The Tartan Day Parade kicks off at 2 pm on Saturday, April 7th up 6thAvenue, from 44th to 55th Street.

Tartan Day, Apr. 6, is the day, which the Declaration of Arbroath was signed in 1320.

