Riders, neighbors and officials begin 1-year countdown to L train work and closure

When work on the tunnel that brings the L train between Brooklyn and Manhattan, will you ride on a bike or another subway line?

Will the bus be the best bet?

Will a lawsuit from some neighbors in Manhattan bring the project to a halt?

The 15-month long project begins in April 2019. Contractors will repair damage caused by Hurricane Sandy. The L train will not run from the Bedford Avenue stop in Brooklyn into Manhattan. It will still run in Brooklyn.

Some neighbors with the 14th Street Coalition have filed a lawsuit against the MTA based on environmental and accessibility concerns.

MTA officials don't comment on pending lawsuits. They're working with the NYC Department of Transportation officials to fine tune plans and routes to provide options to the 225,000 daily riders of the L train.

They have estimated more than 70 percent of riders will head to nearby subway lines. Service will be increased on the G, J and Z lines. A project to improve the M line will be wrapping up in a few months.

The number of bike riders could increase more than 300 percent. The city is planning improvements to bike lanes and some new ones along 13th Street in Manhattan.

On Thursday morning April 12, some bike riders have organized a "bike train" to caravan from Brooklyn over the Williamsburg Bridge and into Manhattan. They plan to hold other events to rally and educate bike riders.

They'll be meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday at 379 Hope Street in Williamsburg near the corner of Grand Street and Union Avenue. Click here for information about the rally and ride.