Police seeking two men in string of robberies in Brooklyn, Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn — The NYPD needs the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in a rash of robberies this week.

Three occurred at gas stations in Brooklyn, the fourth at a grocery store in Queens.

The first took place on March 31 at the Shell gas station at 7310 New Utrecht Avenue in Bensonhurst. Police said two men went behind the counter and stole about $600 before running off.

The following night, they hit a Sunoco gas station about a mile-and-a-half away at 2225 Bath Avenue.

“They came in front of me...[one] pushed me and I sit down. And another guy shows me the knife,” Sunoco clerk Syed Moniruzzaman, 26, told PIX11.

Police released surveillance video in this case. Two men can be seen calmly walking in. One is wearing a baseball cap, the other a hoodie. The pair quickly make their way behind the counter. Moniruzzaman said the one with the hoodie was brandishing a knife in hand.

Faithful customers of this gas station are disturbed to hear what happened.

“I’m very surprised. This is a nice neighborhood. I always come to get gas here,” Marco Reyes said.

Moniruzzaman said they stole about $700 and six packs of cigarettes.

The third night, the alleged thieves moved to a grocery store Queens at 21-01 31st Street, where police say they took about $300 and threatened a 56-year-old man behind the counter. In this incident, police said the men fled in a white vehicle.

They capped off their four-night crime spree at Bolla Market and gas station in the Mapleton section of Brooklyn. Police said they punched a male clerk, 37, in the head and shoulder before taking $600 and eight packs of cigarettes.

Police said each suspect is about 5 feet 5 inches and 175 pounds. They were last seen wearing all black.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).