Dan Donovan on why voters should reject Michael Grimm’s comeback; Scott Stringer on report claiming AirBNB is playing a role in rising rents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan is campaigning to hold on to the congressional seat he has occupied since his predecessor, Michael Grimm, resigned and went to federal prison for tax fraud. The seat covers Staten Island and part of Brooklyn.

Grimm is now fighting for a comeback. Marvin Scott talks to Donovan about his campaign, his record in office and why voters should send him back to Washington, D.C. and not his opponent.

Then, New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer released a report that appears to show a correlation between AirBNB rentals and rising rents in the city. AirBNB rebuts the claims, saying the report is based on false data. Marvin Scott talks to Stringer about the report and other fiscal issues facing the city.

Update: This text has been updated to reflect AirBNB's response to the report released by New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer.