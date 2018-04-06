Nearly $350,000 stolen in Manhattan Target robbery, thieves sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARBLE HILL, Manhattan — Police are searching for the two suspected robbers who stole nearly $350,000 from a Manhattan Target last month.

Two masked robbers entered the Target store at 40 West 225th St. in Marble Hill on Mar. 26 and entered the vault room, authorities said.

The duo stuffed cash totaling nearly $350,000 into a duffel bag before fleeing the location in a blue and white motorcycle toward Bailey Avenue, said officials.

No injuries were reported during the robbery, police said.

The FBI is offering a monetary reward leading to an arrest in the investigation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be sent to the FBI at 212-384-5000.