Man, 81, with rifle fatally shot by upstate NY police

GREECE, N.Y. — An 81-year-old man holding a rifle has been fatally shot by police in a Rochester suburb.

Officers were called to a home in Greece around 2 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call from a man saying he was going to kill his wife.

Police say Robert Litolff confronted the first officer to arrive at the scene with a rifle. The officer instructed Litolff to drop the gun, but police say the man instead pointed it at the officer.

The officer fired 17 shots, striking the man once in the foot and once in the chest.

Litolff died at the scene. The rifle was later determined to be unloaded.

Police say the man’s wife was asleep at the time of the shooting.

The police officer was uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing.