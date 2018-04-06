How Monica’s making it happen this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Takisha Willis lives inside the Marlboro Houses in Gravesend with her five children and fears there’s a danger in her home, mold.

“Please PIX11 make this happen. I put in tickets and they close and cancel them, over and over again,” said Willis.

The New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “We visited the resident's apartment earlier today and staff will begin making repairs immediately. We can and must do better to provide residents with the safe, clean and connected communities they deserve."

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the completion of 65 new roof replacements for New York City Housing Authority buildings on the roof of the Queensbridge Houses.

“This is real action for real people,” said Mayor De Blasio.

Mayor de Blasio says he’s invested more money in NYCHA than any other mayor.

“In the last four years of this administration $2.1 billion additional in capital money were devoted to NYCHA," the mayor said. "We we’re not legally obligated to do that, we did it because it was the right thing to do. $2.1 billion that are already starting to improve the lives of NYCHA residents, and you can see it right here with this roof, and all the roofs around us."

Governor Cuomo says, “The NYCHA housing is as bad as anything I’ve ever seen. It is disgusting. There’s been lack of heat. There’s mold. There’s vermin. There’s still lead paint in NYCHA housing. Lead paint is something that we handled in the 70s because lead paint poisoning is irreversible for a child. We still have lead paint problems in NYCHA housing. The Department of Justice is investigating.”

