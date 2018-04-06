FBI: ‘ISIS Selfie’ outside of Metropolitan Museum of Art was doctored

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The FBI said that the photograph of a man wearing a scarf with an ISIS logo near the Metropolitan Museum of Art was doctored. The man taking the selfie was an Italian tourist, and authorities believe an ISIS supporter altered the picture.

The photo started gaining attention on social media in early January. On Thursday officials said they believed there was a high chance that the photograph was a hoax, but they wanted confirmation.

The FBI tracked the tourist down using surveillance footage and credit card records from the Met, which he visited in December. Agents then visited him in person at his home in Sardinia, Italy.

The tourist was innocent, and told investigators that while he did post the selfie online and was wearing a black scarf in the picture, he was shocked to learn an ISIS logo was photoshopped on his clothing.

Authorities believe the person who edited the picture is in Turkey.