Conor McGregor gets $50K bail following attack on UFC fighters; future as fighter in doubt

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, N.Y. — In court here late Friday afternoon, UFC prizefighter Conor McGregor was silent as he stood before a judge. Walking out of the courtroom and to a waiting SUV, McGregor was stoic. With the exception of a momentary glance into a PIX11 News camera, he kept his eyes forward. He kept his chin up, but was as absolutely quiet as possible.

That was in sharp contrast to the scene that got him sent to court in the first place.

According to NYPD detectives and Brooklyn prosecutors, video footage shows Ultimate Fighting Championship's biggest star throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters, injuring at least one who had been scheduled to compete on Saturday at Barclays Center.

MMA fighters Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were pulled from Saturday’s fight after receiving several cuts during the incident, while a third fighter, Artem Lobov, was removed from the fight card due to his involvement in the melee, UFC said in a statement.

The apparent attack happened at a basement loading dock at Barclays Center Thursday night. It had taken place after a press day preview of major fights scheduled for the weekend.

The cellphone video of the UFC champ's actions is now evidence that led to McGregor's arrest, as well as to his being charged with felony assault, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

"Video evidence is how I make my living," said Bob Boyce, the chief of detectives at the NYPD, on Friday morning, before McGregor's arraignment. "It's pretty evident what happened."

It was evident at court that the fact that helped the prizefighter had turned himself in to police helped his case. It did not help that his alleged attack injured other UFC fighters.

In fact, the judge issued an order of protection against McGregor that requires him to have no contact with UFC fighters Ozzy Arias, Michael Cheese, Raymond Borg, Jason Ledbetter and Ricardo Chico.

McGregor's attorneys struck a deal with prosecutors that allowed their client to pay $50,000 bail in exchange for him not having to surrender his passport, and for him to be able to continue to fight. McGregor is an Irish citizen, with a passport from his home country.

However, his actions may have now put any future fights very much in doubt.

McGregor, 29, once held the 145 and 155-pound championships at the same time, and boldly stated that he wanted an ownership stake in UFC. But the trash-talking egocentric has been out of the fight game, except for his boxing dalliance in a high-profile match against Floyd Mayweather last August that made McGregor wealthy enough to never have to fight again.

McGregor and his girlfriend welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2017.

Another MMA fighter, Cian Cowley, was charged with assault and criminal mischief. Both UFC fighters are due back in court in Brooklyn on June 14th.