Conor McGregor charged after backstage melee at Barclays Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Conor McGregor was hit with multiple charges after he was involved in a backstage melee following a UFC223 news conference.

The UFC fighter turned himself in to police late Thursday and was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief after video footage appears to show the promotion's biggest star throwing a hand truck at a bus full of fighters, injuring at least one scheduled to compete Saturday.

The video also shows McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday as they took an elevator to the loading dock at Barclays Center. He can be seen tossing trashcans and being prevented from throwing a barricade at a bus during his unannounced appearance in New York.

UFC President Dana White said this week in New York that McGregor would fight again for UFC this year. He has not fought in a mixed martial arts event since 2016. He was not even on the roster for Saturday's fight, but crashed the media day.

McGregor's actions now put any future fights very much in doubt.

The 29-year-old McGregor once held the 145 and 155-pound championships at the same time and boldly stated he wanted an ownership stake in UFC. But the trash-talking, egocentric has been out of the fight game except for his boxing dalliance with Mayweather that made him wealthy enough to never have to fight again. McGregor and his girlfriend welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2017.

Another MMA fighter, Cian Cowley was charged with assault and criminal mischief.

Associated Press contributed to this report.