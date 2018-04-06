8 cases of E. coli in NJ may be associated with restaurant chain: health officials

NEW JERSEY — At least eight people have been sicked with E. coli in New Jersey, according to a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Health.

The cases were reported in four counties: Somerset, Hunterdon, Middlesex and Warren.

Health officials are in the preliminary stages of investigating the cases and whether they are linked. Officials said they may be associated with a restaurant chain, but did not identify the restaurant.

The FDA and CDC are working with the state health department to conduct tests and see if the strains of E. coli bacteria in each individual match the others, officials said.

Health officials are also gathering food history data from those who were infected to determine if they had a common food source.