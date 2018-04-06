× 20 injured in fire at Bronx building: FDNY

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — Twenty people were injured in what is being described as a trash compactor fire in a Bronx building, FDNY said Friday.

Reports of a trash compactor fire were made around 11:46 p.m. Thursday on Heath Avenue between West 193rd Street and Kingsbridge Terrace, according to FDNY.

The building appears to be an apartment complex, according to Google Map images.

The fire was under control by 1:20 a.m., but not before 20 people were injured, FDNY said. All 20 were hospitalized with minor injuries.