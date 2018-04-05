Women allegedly steal veteran’s walker at LI bakery

LINDENHURST, NY — Two woman allegedly stole a veteran’s walker when he was inside a Lindenhurst bakery on Wednesday, police said.

The 75-year-old United States Navy veteran was inside Black Forest Bakery when two women allegedly took his walker, a Suffolk County Police Department spokesperson said. A bakery surveillance camera caught the women in action.

The video was posted online and the women were identified as Monica Newcombe, 22, and Heather Lauro, 42, officials said. Newcombe was arrested at her home and Lauro turned herself in.

Both women have been charged with petit larceny.

Police were able to return the walker to the veteran.