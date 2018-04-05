Train stuck in tunnel near Wall Street station causing massive subway delays

NEW YORK — A train is stuck in the tunnel between Brooklyn and Manhattan near Wall Street causing massive delays on several lines Wednesday evening.
FDNY officials are on the scene at the Wall Street station, where the train has stopped due to mechanical problems. An empty “rescue train” is en route to pick up the passengers from the stalled train.
Many passengers are hearing there was an explosion in the tunnel, but the MTA has confirmed that there was no explosion and officials are investigating a track problem.
Several lines are affected by the stalled train. Check MTA.com for updates:
trains are bypassing in both directions 59 St-Columbus Circle because of NYPD activity at 59 St-Columbus Circle.
Southbound trains are stopping along the line from 149 St-Grand Concourse to Nevins St.
Southbound trains are stopping along the line from Chambers St and end at South Ferry.
Southbound and trains are running local from Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr to Franklin Av.
These service changes are because of an investigation between Wall St and Clark St. We will update you as soon as more information is available.
Passengers at bypassed stations may request a block ticket from station agents to re-enter the system for service on nearby lines.
Our crews are on scene and working to restore service as soon as possible.
Expect delays in , , and train service