Train stuck in tunnel near Wall Street station causing massive subway delays

NEW YORK — A train is stuck in the tunnel between Brooklyn and Manhattan near Wall Street causing massive delays on several lines Wednesday evening.

FDNY officials are on the scene at the Wall Street station, where the train has stopped due to mechanical problems. An empty “rescue train” is en route to pick up the passengers from the stalled train.

Many passengers are hearing there was an explosion in the tunnel, but the MTA has confirmed that there was no explosion and officials are investigating a track problem.

Hi there. Apologies for the confusion. FDNY is investigating a track condition at Wall St at this time, however, there was no explosion. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated. ^JL — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 5, 2018

Several lines are affected by the stalled train. Check MTA.com for updates: