Thief forces teen to unlock iPhone in knifepoint robbery

ALLERTON, the Bronx — Police are searching for the person who took a 15-year-old’s iPhone in a knifepoint robbery earlier this year, authorities said.

On Feb. 21, around 7:10 p.m., an individual approached a 15-year-old male inside his apartment lobby around Holland Avenue and Astor Avenue in Allerton and asked to borrow his iPhone, police said.

The victim voluntarily handed the individual his phone, but when he tried to take it back, the individual slapped his hand and told him to unlock the iCloud, police said.

The individual also threatened to stab the teen, who then complied and gave the phone over, said cops.

