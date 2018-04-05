Supermodel Karlie Kloss steps off the runway to create a coding summer camp for girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK—She’s walked runways all over the world and has been on the cover of Vogue 36 times.

But Karlie Kloss is proving she’s not just another pretty face with her non-profit “Kode With Klossy.”

"I have always been really curious and I have always loved understanding how things work. And I wanted to understand the technology that I touch every single day," Karlie Kloss said.

Her curiousity led her to a two week course on how to code at the Flatiron School in Manhattan.

"It really opened my eyes to understanding it is a language that can be learned and be learned by anyone, and I wanted to share that experience," Kloss said.

She grew up in a house full of girls, something she noticed was missing in her coding class.

So Kloss offered scholarships to 21 teenage girls for the same class she took.

"To watch these young women learn these computer science skills and be able to unlock their own potential. This skill set is more important than ever to really empower and equip the next generation," Kloss said.

In just three years, her “Kode with Klossy” coding program has expanded to 50 summer camps in 25 cities across the U.S..

“We’re gonna teach a thousand girls this summer how to code! It's really exciting because these girls are so creative and so passionate and dynamic," Kloss explained.

And this entrepreneur has no intention of stopping there.

Karlie hopes to continue to build more summer camps and take her non-profit to the next level.

"I want to keep growing Kode with Klossy in ways that we can really support these young women. I've seen them go on to want to study computer science at college and to build apps," Kloss said.

And keeping her non-profit free is key to reaching the people she’s looking to help.

"We wanted to reach students who might not have access to this learning in their schools and communities. I mean there's enough barriers to entry for girls to kind of see themselves as leaders in technology. And I think the way to change that is to actually empower them," Kloss reflected.

An inspiration for the next generation, both on and off the runway.

"That’s the thing about being a modern woman today, you don’t have to be just one thing," Kloss stated.

Just the kind of model Kloss is thrilled to be.

To apply for Kode With Klossy, click on this link.​