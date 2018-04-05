Suffolk County Police: Animals killed during a Long Island pet shop fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Around a dozen animals are dead after a fire at a Long Island pet store.

The blaze began around 10 a.m. Thursday morning at the Magic Isle pet shop in Centereach. No people were inside of the building. Firefighters and police at the scene removed animals that were trapped in the store.

According to the company’s website, Magic Isle Aquarium & Pets has been opened for over 40 years. The store sells a variety of animal breeds, including birds, fish, rabbits and hamsters.

Suffolk County police believe the fire’s cause was not suspicious.