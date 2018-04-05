Spring snow expected Friday, Saturday in NY area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Don't put away those winter boots yet.

Snow is expected Friday and Saturday, forecasts from he National Weather Service show. Clouds will increase overnight and precipitation is expected by Friday morning. It's unlikely the region will see accumulation as temperatures are expected to reach the mid 50s.

But a cold front will cross the area on Friday night bringing with it the potential of a wintry mix of snow and rain Saturday morning into the afternoon, forecasts show. Enough will cold air will be present to turn the mix into mainly snow. Several inches of accumulation have been forecasted.

Temperatures will remain below normal, with lows at night in the 20s and 30s. Highs will mainly be in the 40s.

The accumulation won't reach what the region saw during Monday's storm, which brought the most snowfall New York City has seen in any April since 1982. About 5.5 inches accumulated in Central Park.

The latest that measurable snow has ever fallen in NYC was on April 25, 1875, according to the National Weather Service. Three inches of snow were measured in Central Park at the time, but the region has seen flurries as late as May.