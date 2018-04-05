Police fatally shoot gun-wielding man in NY suburb

GREECE, N.Y. — One person has died in a police shooting in a Rochester suburb.

Officers were called to a home in Greece around 2 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call from a man saying he was going to kill his wife. Greece Police Chief Patrick Phelan says the man confronted the first officer to arrive at the scene with a rifle.

The officer instructed the man to drop the gun, but Phelan says the man instead pointed it at the officer. The officer shot and killed the man.

Phelan says the man died at the scene. His identity has not been released. Phelan says the man’s wife was asleep at the time of the shooting.

The police officer was uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing.