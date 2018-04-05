Police arrest alleged gunman who fatally shot new dad bystander

PATERSON, NJ — Police arrested the gunman who allegedly fatally shot a new dad as he was trying to get to his car, officials said Wednesday.

Ferreie Johnson, 22, was involved in an altercation inside D’Classico night club on March 31, which moved outside to a parking lot, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A new dad who’d been in the club left because of the fight. He and others were trying to get to their cars when Johnson allegedly exchanged gunfire with others in the parking lot.

Parker Sams, 22, was shot in the head, a friend wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“When Parker realized his girlfriend wasn’t by his side he immediately ran to search for her. That is when Parker, so innocently, was struck by one of the bullets fired and suffered an injury to the head,” according to the GoFundMe. “Such a senseless and selfish act, took away such an amazing young soul!”

Sams was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive.

He leaves behind a 7-month-old daughter.

“His 7-month-old daughter, who he loved more than anything in this world will now grow up without her father,” Sams’ friend wrote on GoFundMe. “All because some coward decided to open fire on a crowd of people that night.”

The GoFundMe is raising money for Sams’ daughter and for funeral costs.

Johnson was charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.