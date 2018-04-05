Possible human remains found on Long Island: FBI

BABYLON, N.Y. — The FBI is working to recover what is believed to be human remains on Long Island, a spokeswoman said Thursday.

“It’s clear from the condition of the remains that they’ve been at the site for an extended period of time, and will require forensic testing to determine the identity,” FBI spokeswoman Amy Thoreson said around 1:30 p.m.

The possible remains were discovered in Babylon, Thoreson said. A more specific locator was not provided.

Thoreson also did not comment on a possible MS-13 connection, but said the FBI’s Long Island Gang Task Force is investigating.

“We don’t have any information to suggest this is associated with an imminent threat to the safety of the community in Babylon,” Thoreson added.

The discovery was made in an area of Long Island that has been terrorized by the transnational street gang MS-13.

Just weeks ago, an MS-13 gang member admitted to killing a fellow member whose body was found in a wooded area of Brentwood in October 2016.

Last April, the bodies of three teenagers and a man were found in Central Islip, offering a “stark reminder” that the local community was still at war with the deadly gang, police said at the time. All four victims had suffered “significant trauma.”

“This is a long-term war — and make no mistake about it — this is a war,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy D. Sini said.

Then in October 2017, the remains of two missing teenage boys were found in or near Freeport.

The deaths followed a three-year span in which at least six other deaths were tied to the gang.

MS-13 is the first and only “transnational criminal organization,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts said last year.

While it has its roots in Los Angeles, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it has grown to be one of the largest criminal organizations in the country, with more than 6,000 members in at least 46 states and the District of Columbia. In addition, more 30,000 members operate internationally, mostly in El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala.