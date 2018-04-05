High winds claim a life; thousands without power around NY

ALBANY, N.Y. — High winds have claimed a life and left tens of thousands of utility customers without power around New York.

State police say an outbuilding collapsed on Wednesday afternoon in the Jefferson County town of Theresa, killing a man.

On Thursday, utility workers around the state were hustling to restore electricity amid downed trees and wires.

National Grid reported about 44,000 outages statewide on Thursday morning. The Times Union says about 20,000 of those were in the greater capital region.

In Erie County, over 14,000 NYSEG customers were without power.