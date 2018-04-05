Hear the word? ‘Grease’ returns to theaters to mark 40th anniversary of release

The 1950s revival may well have hit its zenith in 1978, with “Happy Days” a phenomenal hit on network TV and “Grease” breaking box-office records.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic film’s release, the movie that starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is returning to theaters, so fans can watch it just like they did back in 1978.

The nationwide release will be limited to three days — Sunday, April 8; Wednesday, April 11; and Saturday, April 14, and will appear in more than 700 theaters

The film is being presented by Fathom Events as part of the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series. To find the theater nearest you showing the film, click here, enter enter your local ZIP code and select “See More Theater” locations at the bottom of the list.