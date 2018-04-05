Cops accused of rape expected to face alleged victim, father in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — The young woman who was allegedly raped by two NYPD officers will face the accused men in Brooklyn on Thursday, according to her attorney.

The teen and her father are seeking to ask for a special prosecutor to look over the trial after an assistant District Attorney who works under the Brooklyn court allegedly had an affair with one of the accused officers, the New York Post reported.

Nicole Manini is under investigation for potentially violating professional conduct rules by partaking in the alleged affair, sources told The Post.

“During our investigation of this case, we learned that a junior assistant district attorney in our office was engaged in an intimate relationship with defendant Hall and knew defendant Martins socially,’’ a spokesman for the DA’s office told The Post.

Officers Eddie Martins and Richard Hall were indicted on first-degree rape and bribery charges for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman they took into custody on Sept. 15, authorities said.

The alleged rape took place after the officers arrested the woman for possession of marijuana and an anxiety drug in a Bath Beach park. The officers allegedly drove her to a Chipotle parking lot in Coney Island, where they sexually assaulted her while she was handcuffed.

The officers insisted the sex was consensual. Both men pleaded not guilty.