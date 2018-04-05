80-year-old woman injured when car rolls over her at NJ shopping center

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. — An elderly driver involved in a minor hit-and-run accident in a shopping center parking lot suffered leg injuries when her vehicle rolled over her after she got out to see if her car had been damaged.

Manchester Township police say 80-year-old Katherine Chaplin was turning into the lot around noon Tuesday when another vehicle backed into her car. When Chaplin got out of her vehicle, she mistakenly put the car in reverse and was struck by the vehicle as it rolled backward.

The car rolled over both her legs and kept going until it hit an empty parked vehicle. Chaplin was taken to a hospital, but her injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are searching for the driver of the other vehicle that left the scene following the initial accident.